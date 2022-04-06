SUNBURY — Officials were optimistic Wednesday that incentives adopted to attract new Northumberland County Jail employees could ease a current shortage of officers.
"With the competition that you have, you have to get people motivated," said Acting Deputy Warden Dave McCoy. "That's a big motivation."
The board adopted incentives for new employees and the employees who recruit them. Both will receive a $100 bonus if the employee stays for 30 days.
After 90 days, each will receive $150. After six months each will get $200, with a $250 award after a year.
Performance and attendance bonuses were adopted for new and current employees. Up to $1,000 per year, $500 per six months, will be awarded to employees who have had no unscheduled call offs or disciplinary actions.
Controller Chris Grayson noted that new employees will be held to the same standards regarding unscheduled call-offs and disciplinary actions.
The declining ratio of staff to inmates, apparently at a critical level, prompted the prison board to declare a "state of emergency" at its previous meeting. The formality cleared a path for the state to assist with relief options, if needed.
McCoy was appointed to the deputy warden position at the previous meeting after the announcement that Warden Bruce Kovach would retire.
James Smink, appointed acting warden at the previous meeting, subsequently announced his retirement, effective at the end of April.
Smink committed to assist with a smooth transition as corrections leadership evolves. He said there's much for the new administration to learn in a short period of time.
Smink reported to the board Wednesday that there were 187 male inmates and 38 women inmates in the jail. They included 12 inmates from Union County, 11 from Schuylkill County and one from Snyder County.
Smink said current personnel included 32 full-time officers, one-part time and three probationary officers.
With additional staff attracted by incentives, Smink was hopeful that the inmate population could be increased safely for officers and inmates alike.
President Judge Charles Saylor, prison board chair, said the county probation department as well as the sheriff's department have been active with commissioners and the controller to ensure stability at the jail.
McCoy said he appreciates the anticipated help of the county staff during the period before Smink's retirement. He noted being retired from state corrections employment and service in other county jails.
"No matter where I go, I take what I've learned there," McCoy said. "I tell people, 'I'm here to learn from you. You teach me and I'll show you what I know. We'll see if we can't put it together, find a happy medium and make things work.'"
McCoy anticipates a period of adjustment but is confident that he can work with anyone, thanks to his 40-year career in corrections services. During that period, he noted leading classes for inmates as they prepared for adjustments needed to make after release.
Commissioners and Grayson agreed to add a deputy warden position. Details will be forthcoming.
