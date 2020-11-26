SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging is seeking donations to purchase Christmas gifts for approximately 50 older adults who will be spending the holidays alone in their homes.
Donations should be sent to: Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
