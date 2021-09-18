LEWISBURG — Rep. Lynda Schegel-Culver (R-108) said Friday unusual consequences came with the recent expiration of enhanced unemployment compensation.
Schlegel-Culver, speaking to a breakfast meeting of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said the backlog of calls about unemployment has been reduced in recent weeks. She observed that the district staff was relieved at first, but there has since been an onslaught of new calls.
“Where do I get my money now?” Schlegel-Culver said is now a common question. Along with the reply,“You're going to have to go back to work.”
A whole new mindset has developed, the State House member added, to get people to get back to work who may not have been employed in a year and a half.
The Department of Labor and Industry as well as the state's chambers of commerce were commended for providing resources. Schlegel-Culver noted a work search requirement for unemployment compensation reinstated over the summer will also be helpful.
Fraud has become the “second biggest problem” in the unemployment insurance system since the start of the pandemic. Schlegel-Culver cited instances where people who are working have filed. Instances of double-filing or filing among multiple states are also among the ways people cheat.
“In the urgency to get cash out to people, Congress chose at that point not to require verification (or) prior income and employment verification,” Schlegel-Culver said. “You were self-certifying what you were doing. That opened us up to tons of fraud.”
The inclusion of freelance or “gig” workers, previously not eligible for unemployment, turned out to be a ripe target for fraudsters. Schlegel-Culver said the state has estimated 84% of claims presumably filed by such workers were fraudulent.
State police and the FBI were actively investigating allegations of fraud.
“They've caught some of them, they've missed some of them and are going after the ones they didn't catch,” Schlegel-Culver added. “You know when jobless claims exceed job losses, you've got a major problem going on.”
Additionally, there are offshore sources of organized fraud targeting the domestic unemployment insurance system.
Schlegel-Culver agreed it was difficult to convince people to go back to work when they collected more money with unemployment compensation. The changes in the system put in place in 2020 were the largest since unemployment insurance was introduced.
Other challenges given an update included the opioid crisis. Though the state emergency surrounding the use of opiates has been lifted, Schlegel-Culver said efforts to confront the serious problem will continue. She noted calls for treatment and other services have remained steady while opiate-related deaths have increased.
The process of redistricting is underway.
Schegel-Culver said it was too early to project what may come of the process based on information gathered in the 2020 census. She summarized that district lines are drawn to include about 65,000 residents per district.
The 108th State House District, with about 62,000 residents, would likely see some changes. Northern tier districts, where population may have been lost, could be "stretched" further south to pick up some population.
Schlegel-Culver added that citizens not satisfied with proposed district lines, as has happened locally, may file for exceptions.
