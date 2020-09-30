LAURELTON – The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, is selling tickets for a daily gift basket raffle to be held in November.
Tickets can be purchased through Saturday, Oct. 31.
A winner will be drawn live each day on the library’s Facebook page.
Themed baskets include Summer Getaway, Cleaning Basket, Chocolate Lover’s, Game Night and a Dog Basket.
The proceeds generated from this fundraiser will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the library or call 570-922-4773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.