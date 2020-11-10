TURBOTVILLE — The opening of the Warrior Run School District’s proposed 99,000-square-foot new elementary school has been pushed back from the start to the mid point of the 2022-2023 school year.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, provided an update during Tuesday’s school board committee session on the estimated $41.9 million project to construct a three-story elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Bell reported that a recent geotechnical study revealed soft soil compounds approximately 15 to 20 feet below the floor level of the proposed new school building.
In order to overcome that issue, Bell said holes will need to be drilled under the area where the classroom wing of the school will be constructed. Those holes will be filled with stones, which will provide additional support to the structure.
Because of the unexpected additional work, Bell said the schedule of the project will be impacted.
According to Bell, the new school was initially proposed to open to students at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
With the additional work needing to be completed, Bell said completion of the project has been pushed back to November 2022. As a result, he said the school should be ready to open its doors to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
Recently, Bell said Lewis Township granted conditional approval to the project’s land development plan.
The approval is conditional upon the district receiving a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT by Feb. 15. Bell said PennDOT has pledged to work with the district in receiving the permit in a timely manner.
Bell also presented conceptual images of the school’s interior during the meeting, which was held via Zoom.
The proposed entrance to the school includes wood around an upper portion of the walls, with blue tile around the lower portion.
“Wood never goes out of style,” Bell said. “Part of the reason we’re doing this is for acoustics.”
He noted that the library will have a similar look to the lobby.
“At the end of the library, we will have a beautiful window wall, looking out toward the stadium,” Bell said.
He also presented an image of the school’s proposed gymnasium, which includes windows around the upper portion of the walls.
“We wanted the gym to be a bright space with a lot of light,” Bell noted.
Bidding for the project is expected to take place between Dec. 21 and March 15, with contracts to be awarded between Feb. 15 and March 15. Construction is projected to begin in March.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack and Business Manager Joyce Schaeffer presented an early overview of the 2021-2022 budget during the meeting. Hack stressed that the budget is currently based on a “worst-case scenario,” which at this point he does not expect to occur.
According to information presented by Schaeffer, the following increases over the 2020-2021 budget are expected to occur for the 2021-2022 school year: Salaries, from $9.8 million to $10 million; benefits, from $2.5 to $2.6 million; retirement costs, from $3.39 million to $3.52 million.
In total, expenses are anticipated to increase from $23.9 million to $24.6 million. Revenue is expected to increase from $23.5 million to $23.7 million, leaving the district with a deficit of just over $900,000.
If the board would opt to increase taxes to the maximum 3% allowed by law, Schaeffer said an additional $235,861 in revenue could be generated. If the district would apply for and receive additional exceptions, she said the additional tax revenue would increase to $314,481.
Hack said the budget deficit currently stands at $500,000 more than what was projected for this school year. However, he hopes as the district receives more solid budgetary numbers, the deficit will shrink to $0.
The board met in an executive session to discuss personnel matters at the conclusion of the meeting.
