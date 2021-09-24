LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society will present “The Pennsylvania State Village at Laurelton” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
Emilie Freer Jansma, amateur West End historian, will discuss her current project compiling the "History of the Pennsylvania State Village at Laurelton for Feeble-minded Women of Child-bearing Age."
The program will be a balance of a presentation followed by a question and answer session. Freer Jansma will have several display boards of pictures and notebooks of information to share.
For a number of years, she has collected information about employees, residents, buildings, farms and operations of the institution. Currently, she is in the process of interviewing past employees about their experiences at Laurelton.
Freer Jansma is noted for her work, “Women of Weikert” published in 2017, and several previous publications about Hartley Township, “Cabins and Camps, Homes and Homesteads,” and 1,200 pages of oral histories of the area.
The program is free and open to the public.
To insure there is adequate seating, call the library at 570-523-1172 to reserve a spot.
