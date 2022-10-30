PORT TREVORTON — Making Veterans feel recognized and not forgotten is the purpose of Re-Creation Salute.
Re-Creation was founded in 1976 and since then has performed thousands of concerts all across the United States.
Its main service is to hospitalized veterans, in Veterans Affairs Medical Centers and State Veterans Homes. Since 1983, Re-Creation has provided the only continuing, live, therapeutic entertainment presence in the nation's VA Medical Centers.
Re-Creations Director and Choreographer Jay Muller said the challenges the group faced during the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to practice and perform for veterans, but he came up with an idea that keeps Re-Creation current and alive.
That idea is continuing now that the group is currently without a cast of performers to travel the nation, performing for veterans and at community events and churches.
"We were going to shut down during the pandemic, but God gave me the vision to remaster and re-create new videos from old footage of re-creation shows," Muller said.
The all-video program is featured on two channels on YouTube. One channel is setup to provide a generic show that can be watched by anyone anywhere.
The other YouTube channel is set aside where to be utilized by specific veterans homes.
"We’ve learned facilities are accessing the shows on both channels," said Muller.
Muller says a new show is posted at the beginning of each month for veterans to view.
"The next show will feature Re-Creation saluting Big Band Swing," said Muller. "It's a wonderful trip to the Great American Songbook. Songs in the styles of Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Patti Page, The Andrew Sisters and so many, many more."
Muller said other themes coming in the near future are a Christmas-themed video for December and a 50's/60's Rock and Roll themed show for January.
Hannah Swanson Marolf, of Re-Creation seasons 40 and 42, appears in the videos.
"Making these videos for the salute shows is a real privilege," she said. "I performed with Re-Creation for two years and I know how important these personal words can be. So many times we’d get a message from the medical professionals saying how much the vets liked hearing their names said in the show, or just being addressed individually
"Mr. Muller would always impress on us the importance of making sure the vets were seen and heard and recognized," Marolf added. "That’s what these videos do. I love when I get a text from Mr. Muller asking me to make a video. I’ll make one every time he contacts me."
Re-Creation is also planning eight live shows — featuring alumni of the organization — in November and December, for the holiday season. The group will be performing some worship and Christmas music.
Three events will be held in the Susquehanna River Valley. Of those, Re-Creation's "We Sing Praise," event will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Lewisburg, and at 6:30 that evening at the Christ United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
"Oh Holy Night," a live in-person worship experience of treasured Christmas Classics, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec 3, at the New Covenant United Church of Christ in Williamsport.
Muller lauded the alumni coming back to perform the shows.
"We have a lot of people coming from New York, Florida, and Texas to perform during the eight shows," he said. "They want to help perpetuate and relive something they were involved with back then."
Julie Horan joined Re-Creation for its 43rd season, will be among the participants.
"I'm thrilled to be coming back for the live shows in November and December," Horan said. "Mr. Muller has shared the idea of going out on an actual tour with alumni this February, for Salute to Hospitalized Veterans Week, and I am going to do everything I can to be part of that tour.
"I am very aware of what this group means to the veterans, and we want to make sure they know what they mean to us, and to all of America."
In the spring, Muller hopes to put together a live tour to select veterans homes and hospitals.
"Our goal is to get back into full-time ministry," he said. "We're going live alumni shows and live cast in June to start the 49th edition of Re-Creation.
For more information, check Re-Creations website at info@re-creationusa.com
