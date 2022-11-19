From the time I saw a typewriter, I wanted to be a secretary. That was age 11. For the rest of my schooling, I prepared to become a secretary. Upon graduation, I had the job entitled “clerk-typist.” My next office job was sort of a “girl Friday,” called an office assistant. The next job was as a real secretary.

Fifteen years out of high school, I started college and became an Elementary School teacher. All I learned for preparation and working as a secretary took me through college, making it easier for those studies because of learned organization, taking shorthand for lecture notes, and preparing writing assignments.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

