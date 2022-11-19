From the time I saw a typewriter, I wanted to be a secretary. That was age 11. For the rest of my schooling, I prepared to become a secretary. Upon graduation, I had the job entitled “clerk-typist.” My next office job was sort of a “girl Friday,” called an office assistant. The next job was as a real secretary.
Fifteen years out of high school, I started college and became an Elementary School teacher. All I learned for preparation and working as a secretary took me through college, making it easier for those studies because of learned organization, taking shorthand for lecture notes, and preparing writing assignments.
Referring to my years as a personal secretary, the term now would probably be administrative assistant. The term administrative assistant is sometimes called by other names. Executives make changes that say more of what the position really is. Newer terms might be executive assistant, office managers or office supervisors.
Gone are the days when secretaries took dictation on Steno pads and transcribed correspondence on manual or electric typewriters, which describes my first positions. Today’s administrative professionals rely on state-of-the-art technology to perform their day-to-day duties.
In addition, they organize meetings, plan events, create and give presentations, as well as doing database and website maintenance and videoconferencing. Less than 15 percent still go by the title secretary.
There are over four million administrative professionals in the workplace. Some offices pay well and good ones are in high demand. I found that 96% are women, which has changed from the time secretaries were exclusively men.
I recently have gone through some “old” stuff. I found a newspaper article in a file since 1973. The article is entitled: Secretaries an inefficient lot, marketing official says.” I don’t know the newspaper from which I tore the article. The writer of the article was Melvin J. Grayson. His name comes up frequently when I tried to find this article on line. There are several people with exactly the same name. He (or a combination of this name) has written for many companies and outlets. There are also several different obituaries for that name. I did find that this M.J. Grayson was a reporter and speechwriter for Spiro Agnew.
The thing I want to convey from this article is that he had a turnover of secretaries, 28, in 20 years as a “boss” by 1973. He wrote a book entitled Executive Sweeties, Dordovan Press, Houston, where he expressed his exasperation with humor, about that large segment of the working woman. In an interview he said that in his whole career he had two “crackerjack secretaries.”
He said the other 26 “propelled him right straight up the office wall.” He described the average typing speed of secretaries at a “lava flow pace” of about 40-50 wpm, and should be able to do 90 or 100 accurately. I agree with his saying that secretaries are supposed to make sure outgoing works should have no spelling, grammar or punctuation errors. (They proofread the bosses’ work for these too.)
This is his final evaluation of the average American secretary. She “is a blot on her profession, a shameful reflection on other quality of teaching in our schools and universities, a liability to her employer, and part of a collective threat to many of the nation’s commercial establishments, if not the whole free enterprise system...”
As a teacher and a secretary, I take no offense to his writing. The fact that he couldn’t find adequate help shows less of a secretarial inadequacy, it may rather show his inadequacy as an employer.”
Although his view of secretaries is less than flattering, I find it amusing. I would like to read the book, but it is only in hard cover on Amazon for $38. Plus postage. So I can resist.
The office assistant is the one who keeps things running smoothly, and runs interference to explain something or fix it. Almost everyone who goes to any office, sees the assistant first and avoids unnecessary confrontations or delays.
To move onto my spiritual application, I will mention that the writers of the Bible were types of secretaries. Biblical writers wrote what God prepared for them, the writers of Biblical text wrote the words as the Spirit of God gave them. That was a big job, and the Bible itself explains it. They wrote as God instructed.
I love reading the Bible. The more I learn, the more faith, trust and instruction for daily living is stored in my heart. Paul the Apostle wrote to Timothy in his second letter: 2Timothy 3 Verses 16 and 17. “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. That the person of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.