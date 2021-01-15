WATSONTOWN — Dozens of volunteers will be fanning out across the Warrior Run area Saturday, Jan. 30, to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support those who have suffered the greatest economic impacts since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly one year ago.
Since the start of the pandemic, Shannon Smedley of Watsontown has spearheaded various food drives to collect items for families with students in the Warrior Run School District.
Smedley has been working closely with Becky Perruquet, the school district’s community schools coordinator, to learn the needs of families in the district.
All food or financial contributions Smedley has collected have been given directly to the school, to distribute to families suffering economically due to the pandemic.
“I ran into Mrs. Perruquet in the fall and said ‘how are things going?’” Smedley recounted. “She said ‘not good.’”
According to Smedley, numerous families within the Warrior Run School District were impacted — with parents out of work — when restaurants were mandated to stop in-person dining over the holidays.
Most recently, Smedley led an effort which collected food during the Watsontown Area Business Association’s (WABA) caravan of lights. To welcome Santa to the community in early December, vehicles decorated with lights drove through the community.
“(WABA) was gracious enough to allow us to slow their caravan (to collect food),” Smedley said.
Rene Toro, owner of Rene’s Barber Shop, said WABA also collected financial contributions during the caravan for the Neighbor Helping Neighbors program.
Through the caravan, Smedley said three pickup truck loads of food were collected, and donated to the Warrior Run district for families in need.
Smedley also partnered with the Warrior Run Area Fire Department to collect food items for the school during the fire department’s drive-thru Santa Claus visits.
“Folks brought a toy for the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program, and food for me,” Smedley said. “We took that food to the school.”
With the need remaining across the community, Smedley is organizing another food drive.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, volunteers will fan out across Watsontown and Turbotville boroughs, as well as Dewart, Clear Meadows Development, Delaware Heights and Susquehanna Trail to collect non-perishable food items. Those wishing to contribute to the drive should place their donations on their front porches.
Smedley said financial contributions and $10 gift card to area supermarkets are also needed as the school provides those so families in need can purchase perishable food items. All money and gift cards should be placed in envelopes, in locations which are visible to those conducting the drive.
“I have a lot of people coming to do this,” Smedley said, adding that clubs and sports teams from the school will be helping with the collection.
“(Coach) Chris Long is sending the Warrior Run football players to help,” Smedley said.
“I am asking folks to trust my helpers as they have trusted me,” she said, stressing that all donations put out by community members will go directly to the school to support district families in need.
For those unable to place items outside for the collection, Smedley said three businesses have stepped up to serve as drop-off locations.
Non-perishable food items, financial contributions and gift cards can be dropped off at: Rene’s Barber Shop, 143 Main St., Watsontown; and at Wagging Tail Coffee, which operates along East Ninth Street, Watsontown.
In addition, gift cards can be dropped off at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, 15 W. Brimmer, Ave., Watsontown.
Smedley has not set a goal for the Jan. 30 drive.
“If I end up with $30 in gift cards and one truck load (of food), that’s more than we started with,” she said. “I feel the Warrior Run community can make this happen.”
Both she and Toro became emotional when talking about the importance of supporting those in need, and with how impressed they are about how the community steps up to help.
“I am wowed (by the community),” Toro said, while holding back tears. “It’s nice to see that people still care about people.”
Smedley noted her passion for the community.
“I love this community, like a lot,” she said. “I love kids. I know all these people.
“I hope if I was having a hard time, somebody would give me a gallon of milk,” Smedley continued. “It takes all of us together (to help).”
She also praised the Warrior Run School District for its efforts to help families in need.
“The school is a class act,” Smedley said. “They’ve been absolutely phenomenal. Mrs. Perruquet is an angel.”
Smedley also noted the school district operates the Warrior Run Needy Family Fund, which provides funds to purchase food items for families in need. The fund operates on donations, which can be sent to 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, PA 17772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.