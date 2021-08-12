District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Gregory A. Ward, 34, of New Berlin, was charged with misdemeanor counts including DUI alcohol or controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance violation and ignition interlock after a traffic stop.
At 12:52 a.m. May 28, at Moore Avenue and Dent Drive, Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a vehicle driven by Ward for alleged faulty lighting.
Ward allegedly exhibited signs of alcohol impairment and was charged after blood test results were returned.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Victor L. Gibbs, 35, of Philadelphia, was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance and other allegations after a traffic stop.
At 1:35 a.m. June 18 at Routes 15 and 45, Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a vehicle driven by Gibbs for allegedly speeding.
Gibbs allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was charged after blood test results were returned.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — James A. Campbell, 48, of Kulpmont, was charged with counts of felony retail theft after an investigation.
At 1:55 p.m. July 14, at the Lewisburg Walmart, security presented video evidence to troopers alleging that Campbell cut a cable holding a commercial drone, hid it on his body before taking a soft drink and leaving the store.
Troopers allegedly identified Campbell through store video which showed that he left the store and drove away in a vehicle which its registrant said was frequently borrowed.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Stephanie L. Keck, 42, of Nesquehoning, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after an investigation.
Troopers were called by Walmart loss prevention at 2:57 p.m. July 29 and dispatched to the Lewisburg Walmart for a report that a customer had taken multiple items without paying.
Keck, identified by video surveillance, allegedly took fishing lures, tools and a car stereo valued at more than $76.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Brittney N. Jones, 31, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor theft under ring and receiving stolen property after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 2:19 p.m. June 30 to the Lewisburg Walmart after store loss prevention personnel said they observed Jones allegedly under ringing 10 items.
Walmart loss prevention claimed video surveillance recorded Jones under ringing items on seven other occasions. They claimed the total value of the items was over $950.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man has been charged with DUI following an alleged incident around 10:51 p.m. Aug. 4 along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Alberto Lopez, 52, of New Columbia, was charged after witnesses reported a possible drunken driver. Lopez was contacted by troopers and allegedly showed signs of impairment. Lopez refused testing, it was noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Operate vehicle without interlock
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — When troopers stopped a vehicle for a broken windshield and expired inspection, a Sunbury woman was allegedly found to be driving without a required interlock system.
The traffic stop occurred at 5:11 p.m. Aug. 7 along Johnstown Road, south of Red Bank Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Amanda Jo Gavason, 45, was cited with illegally operating vehicle without ignition interlock, improper replacement of glass, operating vehicle with expired inspection, registration expired over 60 days, failure to use safety belt, possessing a recalled license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Trespass
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man has been charged with felony criminal trespass and related charges following an alleged incident at 2:30 p.m. July 14 along Milroy Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Christopher M. Walter, 49, has been charged with criminal trespass, trespass, trespass by motor vehicle and agricultural tresspasser posted land.
Walter allegedly trespassed on property that was properly posted, police noted. He allegedly admitted to the act, including spitting on the property and other violations.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Preliminary hearing
• Gerardo Segundo Jerez Sanchez, 22, of Chicago, Ill., pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana. Counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
Watsontown Police Department DUI
WATSONTOWN — Police have charged a Watsontown man with DUI and related charges following a traffic stop at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 5 at Main and Third streets, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
Michael A. Shirley, 54, was charged with DUI, DUI-combination drugs and alcohol and multiple summary violations after a vehicle he was allegedly driving was stopped for multiple violations.
Endangering welfare of children
WATSONTOWN — A 28-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children after he was found asleep on his front porch, allegedly under the influence of fentanyl, while supervising two children inside the residence.
Police said the incident occurred around 11:35 a.m. July 1 in the 300 block of Liberty St., Watstontown, Northumberland County. Trent Lebarron was allegedly found laying on the front porch. He was charged with two felony counts, as well as two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children. He was jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $20,000 bail.
