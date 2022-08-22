LAURELTON — The 43rd Annual Union County West End Fair Junior Livestock Auction was held Friday, Aug. 5, in Laurelton.
Eighty-five youth members sold animals at the auction. A total of 193 animal lots containing 21 beef breed steers, 22 dairy breed feeder steers, 90 hogs, 23 lambs, 29 goats, six rabbit meat pens, and one rabbit meat fryer. The sale grossed $227,301.
Auctioneer Lori Hess Lauver, along with Randall Arnold, donated their company’s time and services as auctioneers at the auction.
Preceding the auction, two members were recognized as Outstanding Junior Fair Members by the UCWEF board of directors. Barbara Franck presented Andrew Snook and Alec Klingler with this award.
The Grand Champion Market Steer was purchased by Shelley Howe of Mainstream Contracting. A bid of $2.75 per pound was accepted for the 1,350-pound steer owned by Payson Southers, a member of the Good Time 4H Club and is the daughter of Bobby and Kellie Southers of Millmont.
The 1,360-pound Reserve Champion Market Steer was owned by Cheyenne Arndt of Middleburg. Arndt is a member of the Good Time 4-H and is the daughter of Mike and Rhonda Arndt. Her steer was purchased by Steve Hook of Ste Wan Farms for a bid of $2.50 per pound.
The Champion Market Hog was purchased by Bill Weist, of Middleburg Auction, for $5 a pound. The 248-pound market hog was owned by Delvin Arnold of Milton, a member of the Milton FFA the son of Randall and Joell Arnold.
Samuel Hauck was the owner of this year’s 262-pound Reserve Champion Market Hog. Diefenbach Construction purchased the reserve champion for $4.25 a pound. Hauck is a member of the Good Time 4-H club and is the Son of Ronald and Larissa Hauck of Winfield.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb was owned by Mifflinburg FFA member Justin Hook of Lewisburg. The 132-pound Grand Champion Lamb was purchased by Ben Dietrich of Dietrich Concrete for $6 per pound. Payson Southers was the owner of the 133-pound Reserve Grand Champion which was purchased by Andrey Kozlov of Thunder Ridge Tree Service for $9.75 per pound.
The Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen was owned by Ashton Kling, the daughter of Trent and Leah Kling and a member of the Kelly-ites 4-H club. Her 13.50-pound Grand Champion pen of rabbits was bought by Stevens Feed Mill for $70 a pound.
The Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen weighing 11.70 pounds owned by Kellyite 4-H member Mason Smith was purchased by State Rep. David Rowe (R-85) for $35 per pound. Smith is the son of Luke and Alicia Smith of Lewisburg.
The Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Steer was sold by Mifflinburg FFA member Garrett Franck, son of Josh and Barb Franck of Mifflinburg. The 626-pound feeder steer was purchased by Bill Weist of Middleburg Auction for $2.50 a pound.
The reserve champion dairy feeder steer was owned by Nittany Mountain 4-H member Willow Nogle, of New Berlin, daughter of Ashley Kulp and Cory Nogle. The 524-pound feeder steer was purchased by Jacob Eichenlaub, of Ike’s Auctioneering, for $2.50 a pound.
The Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Milton FFA member Olivia Arnold, who is the daughter of Randall and Joelle Arnold of Milton. The 86-pound goat was purchased by Bill Weist of Middleburg Auction for $14.75 a pound. The 82-pound Reserve Champion Market Goat was sold by Payson Southers to Mifflinburg Bank and Trust for $14 per pound.
