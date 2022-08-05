LEWISBURG — The second day of a recreational-area showcase ended Thursday afternoon with a debriefing.
Nathan Reigner, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) director of outdoor recreation, listened at the CommUnity Zone/Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) headquarters as recreational stakeholders discussed challenges faced.
Among the participants were representatives of the LDP, a member of Lewisburg Borough Council and the executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, organizer of the two-day tour.
Bina Bilenky Trahan, Lewisburg Borough Council member and long-time cycling advocate, noted that the region is deeply entrenched in its automotive traditions. Parking, at least in Lewisburg, remains the largest challenge. The notion of cycling as transport, as well as recreation, is foreign to some motorists.
LDP Executive Director Ellen Ruby and Executive Assistant Lynn Ragusea said their organization has discovered a need for more staff as they have taken on more events.
Motorized recreation received equal treatment earlier in the day as Reigner and stakeholders took an all-terrain vehicle ride on Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) trails.
The off-road trail system in and around Coal Township, Northumberland County, opened in 2014 as publicly owned former mining land was repurposed for recreational use.
They were joined by Troy Withers, DCNR motorized recreation specialist, who recalled that the area had long been ideal for outdoor motorized recreation. Early resistance to the AOAA came from riders who inexplicably preferred to ride illegally along dangerous grounds rather than be subject to outside influences.
That has largely changed as illegal riding is now mostly out of the picture and other benefits have accompanied the reclaiming of the land.
“They have an American chestnut restoration project that was funded through the American Chestnut Foundation,” Withers said. “Those are the things most people don’t hear about.”
Withers acknowledged there’s still some resistance to the AOAA, but the tide has largely turned amid the quality projects now in place. He noted that while the lands were public many years ago, they were still off-limits for rogue riders.
Reigner said the state has acknowledged the popularity and benefits of motorized recreation.
“What we have been realizing is that with partnerships with communities, cooperation of groups of riders, motorized recreation can be the thing to bring families together,” Reigner said. “It is a great way to see a landscape. It can be a way to connect a place like the AOAA with a community like Shamokin.”
Collaboration of state agencies and private groups was also acknowledged as a source of AOAA success.
The group also visited Carbon Run, a stream once considered “dead” due to mining runoff. It has since been restored and now hosts aquatic life. The Whaleback, an undulating stretch of the trail system, was also visited.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.