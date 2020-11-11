LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced reappointments to its Board of Directors.
The board is made up of members of the community and medical staff, and serve to guide the hospital in meeting health care needs.
Re-elected for a three-year term for the Class of 2023, were: Timothy Apple, Lewisburg; Roger Haddon Jr., president/CEO, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation; Jeffrey Kapsar, president/CEO, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust; and David Zelechoski, M.D., Internal Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg as the Medical Representative.
Apple continues as chair of the board, with J. Donald Steele Jr. serving as vice chair.
Kathryn Giorgini, D.O., will continue to serve as medical staff president for the hospital, while Kenneth Jusko, D.O., has been named medical staff vice president. Additional medical staff representatives are Shawn McGlaughlin, M.D., and Christopher Motto, M.D.
Corporate officers of the board remain as: Kendra Aucker, president; James A. Stopper, treasurer; and William Anderson III, corporate secretary.
