ANNVILLE — Two local students were among those to recently graduate from Lebanon Valley College.
Luke Burrows, of Watsontown, received a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and analytical finance. Burrows is a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. She graduated cum laude and will pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy through Lebanon Valley College. Caribardi is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
