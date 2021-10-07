MILTON — It’s a Monday evening that turns into a late night thanks to a controversial topic that arises during a meeting of the local school board. The Standard-Journal was there, not only for that discussion and ensuing action, but for so many pivotal moments in time for so many throughout the region.
It’s what newspapers do, and have done for centuries. The Standard-Journal tells the stories of Central Pa. residents each and every day, week in and week out, throughout the entire year.
It’s what you’ve come to expect from your local newspaper.
National Newspapers Week, Oct. 3-9, provides the platform from which we can tell our story, and how we tell you the stories that originate in your local communities. Whether it’s a school board meeting, borough council or township meeting or all those scholastic sporting events, from soccer and baseball to field hockey and football — your community newspaper is there, and has been for over 130 years.
In an age where people turn to social media, and are often misinformed, our local readers know The Standard-Journal will provide the most accurate and timely information related to everything local, from the time of the parade to outcome of the playoff game.
It’s always been that way. Nowhere else can you turn to get information on local, community events. The Harvest Festival, weekly updates on school construction projects and Heritage Day previews are but a sampling of local events featured only in The Standard-Journal.
“If you think about it, newspapers were the very first form of social media,” said Amy Moyer, publisher. “Long before radio, television, the internet, and now Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and the list goes on.”
“We pride ourselves on providing accurate, timely information for readers,” said Editor Chris Brady. “In today’s climate, the truth is sometimes a hard pill to swallow, but we are not going to shy away from providing information for local readers on everything from school board meetings to what it is our state and federal legislators are, or are not, doing.”
All of this is made possible through the work of a veteran stable of reporters committed to bringing you the story, whether it breaks at 2 in the afternoon or 10 at night. The Standard-Journal boasts centuries of experience from the publisher to reporters, advertisers and composition staff, and that experience shines in the work produced digitally, and in print form, each and every day.
“The difference with newspapers is this,” said Moyer. “We take our commitment to you, our readers and advertisers, very seriously. You are the reason we come to work every day.
“I love it when someone calls and says, ‘Can you tell me how to access a paper from 1945? There was a story in that paper about my grandfather.’ What other media can assist with such a call?”
The day-to-day operation of a local newspaper includes everything from hacking away at a computer keyboard and manning the phones to creating fresh, eye-catching advertising content and ensuring the newspaper is at your home, rain or shine.
It’s the local content, the stories about your friends and neighbors, and their kids’ achievements in school, that drive our product.
“One of the best parts of working for your hometown newspaper can also create one of the biggest challenges,” said Kevin Mertz, a two-decade veteran of the newspaper. “Everyone who knows me is aware that I particularly enjoy covering the heroics of our emergency responders. As a result of living and working in the same community, you develop friendships with these people. What can be particularly difficult is covering dangerous situations they are involved in.”
As was evident in a recent event on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
“There was an emergency dispatch that a boat from the Milton Fire Department capsized during a training exercise,” said Mertz. “As I heard this developing, I felt sick to my stomach and said ‘I really don’t want to have to cover this.’ Fortunately, the story that day ended up being the extensive training the department has had with water rescues... ended up saving the firefighters’ lives.”
Journalists have to be able to shift gears quickly, from covering tragedy and serious matters in local government to human interest stories that lift people’s spirits.
“The biggest need to shift gears comes when one goes for a story about some pending policy whose impact on people can only be projected, to a so-called human interest piece,” said Matt Farrand, a nearly 10-year veteran of the newsroom. “Really, everything we cover could be ‘human interest,’ but the biggest jump is when you are covering the thoughts of individual people. You need to be patient and hear them out.”
In addition to the daily newspaper, The Standard-Journal publishes special sections throughout the year, pieces that recognize veterans, scholastic athletes, cancer survivors and sections that draw attention to our region.
“The most rewarding part of this business is the people you meet, the stories they tell,” said Moyer. “These stories, of veterans, volunteers, students, teachers, survivors, new business, floods, fires, are captured for generations to read.”
For decades, people have been forecasting the demise of newspapers. Television, the internet and social media have all lined up to sink local newspapers. The Standard-Journal continues to adapt, and continues providing news that is only reported in its pages.
“The need for someone to attend local government and school board meetings will never go away,” said Brady. “We hear about our coverage of local sports quite often. Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles... They appreciate seeing the kids in the paper, and how the staff deals with coverage.”
