EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — William E. Sweitzer, 62, of Lewisburg, was charged with several felonies after an investigation of an alleged Megan’s Law violation.
The filing by troopers said Sweitzer was a lifetime registered sexually violent Megan’s Law offender and had been reporting his address in York as recently as June. The filing alleged that Sweitzer met a Lewisburg-area woman online and moved to her address at the end of June. He was interviewed by troopers at the end of July.
Papers claimed Sweitzer, registered under Megan’s Law since 2003, did not know he had to report a change of address. The filing noted Sweitzer had previous sex crime convictions and neither the woman Sweitzer moved in with nor a neighbor were aware of his Megan’s Law status.
Based on observations of the neighbor, the trooper who submitted the filing concluded Sweitzer was “grooming” a young child as a “victim.”
Felonies filed included two counts apiece of failure to verify address or be photographed and failure to provide accurate registration information.
Sweitzer was unable to post $125,000 bail and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 in Lewisburg.
