BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will be making repairs to an exterior display that holds two 44-foot-long gun barrels used aboard the USS Pennsylvania during World War II. The barrels saw action aboard the ship in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Work will include the temporary removal of the barrels from their pedestals, allowing for repairs to be completed.
Maintenance and repairs will be performed by a team of engineers, architects and historians. Once completed, both barrels will be remounted, allowing for continued interpretation and long-term preservation.
The Pennsylvania Military Museum and 28th Division Shrine at 51 Boal Ave, 16827 is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
For more information, visit www.pamilmuseum.org.
