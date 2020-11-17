Nursing center residents tested for COVID-19

MILTON — Thirty-eight residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have recently been tested for COVID-19, according to information posted on the center’s website.
According to the site, 38 test results are pending. The site notes that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined.
Data released Nov. 11 by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) indicated there have been no additional COVID-19 cases at the nursing center since the onset of an outbreak there in early August.
According to DOH data, 106 residents and 57 staff members at the nursing center have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the outbreak. The number of reported cases has remained level for several weeks.
DOH data said 35 residents of the center have died of COVID-19 since the onset of the outbreak. That number has been unchanged for weeks.
According to information posted on the nursing center’s website, 62 residents have successfully recovered from the virus after testing positive for it.
DOH data said the nursing center currently has 62 residents, and a capacity of 138.
