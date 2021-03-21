WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
The puppet team will perform at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, May 2, at Allensville Mennonite Church.
A presentation is also scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts, Shamokin.
Virtual programs are presented at 7 each night on the Kingdom Kidz Facebook page.
