PITTSTON — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce announced WVIA as the recipient of the Impact Award for Community Outreach at this year’s SAGE Awards.

“WVIA is honored to receive this award,” said Carla McCabe, president/CEO of WVIA. “We are uniquely positioned to be able to help businesses and organizations collaborate, convene, and discuss the issues that face our region, and we are proud to use our resources to help serve as a catalyst to improve the quality of life in our communities.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.