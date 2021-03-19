Motel staff allegedly threatened with gun

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Virginia Beach man has been charged after allegedly threatening motel staff with a gun.
Ryan Da Silva, 31, was charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, March 7, in the lobby of the Super 8, 35 Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said they responded to reports of a man with a gun who was threatening and assaulting staff in the hotel lobby. Jeremy Talanca, 44, of Berwick, was listed by troopers as a victim in the incident.
By the time they arrived on scene, troopers said the alleged actor had fled in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder. He was later identified as Da Silva and charged in connection with the incident.
Separately, police said Da Silva was allegedly involved in an incident which occurred at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 7, along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers reported investigating an alleged incident involving erratic, reckless driving and the brandishing of a firearm from a driver’s side window.
A black Nissan Pathfinder was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating, speeding and slamming its brakes. The driver, identified as Da Silva, reportedly told a Freeburg man and woman he was going to kill them before continuing southbound.
The vehicle swerved in front of the victims to get onto the interchange at Routes 11/15, slammed his brakes and caused a rear-end collision, police noted. When Da Silva braked, a 2008 Dodge Charger driven by Ronald L. Sees Jr., 54, of Freeburg, struck it from behind.
A verbal altercation ensued and the suspect fled prior to police arrival.
