MILTON — Milton Borough Council is considering a proposal that would allow a company to collect current and delinquent occupation taxes in the borough.
That proposal came from a tax collection firm official who told council most borough residents who work are not billed for the tax.
“Occupation tax, as you know, is a tax based upon residents that have an occupation,” said Jayson Lawson, director of business development for Keystone Collections Group, a privately held tax collections company that handles the borough’s earned income tax (EIT). “Our EIT rolls show us that there are 3,700 residents within the borough that are working as of the last six months, so your rolls are quite depleted. To be frank with you, to a point that I’ve never seen or dealt with a discrepancy like this in my life, and I’ve been with Keystone 20 years.”
At Wednesday night’s meeting, council considered Keystone’s proposal for current and delinquent occupation and local services tax collections. The proposal includes going from a scaled tax to a flat tax.
“I think it’s a great idea to go to a flat tax. Right now, you’re billing 800 residents within your community of 5,500 to 5,600 residents, based upon the last census,” said Lawson. “It’s really not fair to the others that are working and the other 2,900.”
Lawson went on to explain that there “may have been people who’ve lived here for many years that have never been billed this tax, while their neighbors have been paying the tax for years.”
“As your earned income tax collector, who better to know who’s working within your borough,” Lawson continued. “If people turned 18, 19, 20, 21 years old and started working, and started showing an EIT, we’d get them on the tax rolls and get them the occupation bills so they can pay their fair share.”
Keystone’s proposal includes redrafting an ordinance to reset the occupation tax as a flat rate. The proposal also includes collecting the local service tax in the first quarter of next year, allowing the elected collector to finish out the year.
“We would want to start your delinquent occupation tax collection immediately,” said Lawson. “I’m going to be frank with you. Last year, you mailed to 800 people. If you do this, what I’m suggesting you do, we’re going to mail to 3,700 people. There’s going to be a lot of people who get a bill and say, ‘What is this?’”
Lawson could not speculate on what Milton’s flat occupation tax rate would be, and said he would need access to the current tax roll data to determine a rate.
Council decided to table approving the proposal until the next meeting, stating that it would like time to consider an updated proposal that includes a three-year contract with a material breach clause and a 30-day cure provision, which would allow one party a 30-day period to remedy a potential default.
