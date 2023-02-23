MILTON — Five of the nine members of the Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday voted against the district’s preliminary 2023-2024 budget.
Directors Lindsay Kessler, Stephanie Strawser, Joel Harris, Eric Moser and Joshua Hunt opposed a motion to approve a preliminary budget, which sets revenues at $40.3 million and expenses at $37.8 million.
According to district officials, the preliminary budget includes a 5.57% tax increase for property owners in the Northumberland County portion of the district, and a 1.07% decrease for Union County property owners in the district.
To comply with provisions within the Pennsylvania Public School Code, school districts that lie in more than one county must adjust their rate of taxation so that each county shares a uniform rate. In Pennsylvania, tax rates are quantified as mills, in which one mill is equal to $1 of property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. Because Union County taxpayers saw an increase in their assessed property values, the district has to decrease their millage rate so the proposed tax levy is equal to that of Northumberland County taxpayers.
According to Derrek Fink, business manager for the Milton Area School District, the annual impact to the median tax amount for Northumberland County property owners in the district would be $61.05 more, and $17.76 less in Union County.
In Northumberland County, the preliminary budget would see a 7.26% increase in the county tax levy, which refers to the amount of tax dollars a district requests in order to operate the district, up from $8,652,167 for the 2022-2023 school year to $9,280,564 for the 2023-2024 school year. Union County would see that same 7.26% increase in the county tax levy, up from $4,425,614 for the 2022-2023 school year to $4,747,002 for the 2023-2024 school year.
“My main objection is the large increase year over year. A lot of this is out of our control of the school board, inflationary items brought on by national level politics, state mandates, health insurance increases and obligatory pay increases,” said Moser, via an emailed response.
“My no vote was made more as a statement to send a signal that we can’t afford all of these things based on local tax increase alone. Hopefully someone from the State Department of Ed paid attention to what happened last night, a simple procedural vote on the preliminary budget couldn’t pass, because of the grossly inflating costs and mandates.”
Board members Alvin Weaver, Christine Rantz, Brett Hosterman, and Andrew Frederick voted in favor of the preliminary budget.
A special meeting must be held to pass the preliminary budget on the state’s deadline. According to Fink, that meeting will likely take place in the next one to two weeks.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
