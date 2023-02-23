MILTON — Five of the nine members of the Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday voted against the district’s preliminary 2023-2024 budget.

Directors Lindsay Kessler, Stephanie Strawser, Joel Harris, Eric Moser and Joshua Hunt opposed a motion to approve a preliminary budget, which sets revenues at $40.3 million and expenses at $37.8 million.

