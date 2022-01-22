MILTON — DIG Furniture Bank clients will soon be able to preview home furnishings at a Milton-based showroom.
Emily Gorski, DIG Furniture Bank founder, said the expansion to 13 S. Front St., Milton, would improve operations. However, their main headquarters and storage space would remain at a site on Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Gorski acknowledged the Mifflinburg space was not terribly inviting and that a preview showroom in Milton was bound to be a plus. The storefront would be shared with TIME (The Improved Milton Experience).
The DIG Furniture Bank was founded in May 2020 as a hub to connect qualified families in need with furniture at no charge. It was based on similar furniture banks in other parts of the country.
"It was always a dream of mine to start up a furniture bank," she said. "I'd say for the last 10 years."
Gorski said the need became apparent during previous employment at the Union Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA).
"People that we helped find housing didn't have things to move into their house," Gorski said. "We as a staff would always scatter to find pots and pans and a couch and a crib and those sort of things."
Clients may only visit once and need to be referred to by an agency. Gorski said agency interviews confirm a need for home furnishings before DIG goes to work contacting the client.
Gorski said there are now about 30 nonprofits in the Snyder, Union and Northumberland region authorized to make referrals. The list included the USCAA, children and youth agencies, probation and parole departments, Transitions of PA, Gaudenzia and others.
Family Practice Centers recently became the first medical office to be authorized to make referrals to the DIG Furniture Bank.
George Venios, TIME (The Improved Milton Experience) executive director, said the former Cole's Hardware site was also being developed as a retail store for items made at its maker-space. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programming was based at the TIME maker-space at the Moose Family Center.
Venios said final details of TIME's lease of the space, which the DIG Furniture Bank would sublet, were still being worked out. Visit www.digfb.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.