LOCK HAVEN — "Ghosts of Scrooge," a guided tour featuring Ebeneezer Scrooge, will repeat from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Poorman Gallery, 352 East Water St, Lock Haven.
The presentation will featured safely masked actors from Absolutely Theatre portraying old Scrooge and his personal ghosts of Christmas.
Tours will be every 30 minutes and require facial masking and social distancing. Admission is $8 per person with a limit of six persons per tour with social distancing and facial covering required.
Purchase tickets online at www.clintonpahistory.org.
