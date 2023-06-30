State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Middleburg man sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 2:23 a.m. June 26 along Washingtonville Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 12:31 am
Troopers said Charles Hoover was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for an evaluation after a 2017 Freightliner he was driving overturned in a field after he fell asleep. Hoover was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Hunter Beaver, 20, of Sunbury, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident troopers reported occurring at 10:05 p.m. May 31 at North Susquehanna Trail and Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Two minor injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 2:28 p.m. June 27 along Route 522, west of Ridge Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Joada Welch, 41, of Milton, was traveling southbound and traveled into the northbound lane, striking a 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by Sandra Tartamella, 74, of McClure.
Both drivers sustained suspected minor injuries, with Welch being cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:08 p.m. June 26 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Vaughn Phelps, 18, of Middleburg, attempted to make a left turn from North Susquehanna Trail, onto Roosevelt Avenue, and struck a 2013 Kia Forte driven by a 16-year-old Selinsgrove boy.
A passenger in the Kia, Natalie Banghart, 18, of Port Trevorton, sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers reported.
