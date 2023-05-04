WATSONTOWN — The trains are still chugging along the track. But now, they’re doing so at a new location as the Reading and Susquehanna Model Railroad Club has found a new home.
Formerly located in the West Milton Park on River Road, the club now operates out of the Norman E. Buck Plumbing and Heating building at 200 Main St., Watsontown, the former location of the Watsontown Historical Association.
“We’ve gotten all this done since April 1,” said Ralph Young, vice president of the club, gesturing to a showroom adorned with newly laid track, snacks, and a fresh pot of coffee to keep the members going.
“We’re up here six or seven days a week,” added George Sampsell.
The club, which is composed of 14 members, is technically an international affair.
“We have a husband and wife in Panama City, Panama,” said Gary Leech Sr., the club president, who Norma Tanner also refers to as “the human encyclopedia.”
Leech has been a model railroader since 1957 and, at one point, used to maintain a personal seven-level layout in a 35-foot camper. It was a bit too much to keep up for one person, but that problem doesn’t exist within the club.
“This is a group effort here. Everybody has a job to do. Everybody does their job,” said Leech.
Leech’s wife Sue is the secretary and Mike Goldman is the treasurer, who this week was working steadfastly on assembling a model electrical substation.
“Dick is our artist, bridge builder, and all-around jokester,” said Leech.
“I’m really not an artist. I have a little bit of artistic ability,” said Dick Hause, who joined the club three or four years ago. “I was a draftsman for 24 years, so that’s why I’m pretty good at judging distances and all that kind of stuff.”
The work of model railroading requires a great deal of precision, patience and thoughtfulness, particularly when it comes designing and constructing the track.
“I would say we’ve got close to 780 feet of track,” said Leech. “If you really want to get technical about it, right around 900 feet of track, and we still have a little bit of track to lay yet.”
The club’s layout isn’t complete yet but, when it comes to model railroading, that’s just part of the fun.
“If you complete a layout, you’ve defeated the purpose of model railroading. I’ve been a model railroader for 67 years. I have never completed a layout in my life,” said Leech.
That just fine. The club is about working on model railroads just as much as it is about getting together with fellow enthusiasts and enjoying each others’ time.
“One thing we do is we have fun, we tease... each other, and nothing is dead serious,” said Leech.
The Reading and Susquehanna Model Railroad Club is kept alive by a combination of donations and dues, and is even open to members with engines and trains from different rail lines, just as long as the engine is high quality. An open house is planned in the near future.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.