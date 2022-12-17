Girl Scouts announce water resource patch

From left, Pennsylvania American Water’s Marcus Kohl, director of water quality and environmental compliance, and Kristi English, external affairs manager, award Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania’s Lutricia Eberly, chief membership officer, and Jackie Stem, director of fund development, with a $10,000 grant.

 PROVIDED BY CATHY HIRKO

HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) will be sharing Pennsylvania American Water’s “We Keep Water Flowing” patch program with girls across its 30-county footprint.

GSHPA received a $10,000 grant from Pennsylvania American Water to encourage girls to expand their knowledge about water resources and their impact on the environment. “We Keep Water Flowing” is designed to inspire Girl Scouts to learn more about water sources in their community, strive to protect those water sources, and explore careers in the water industry.

