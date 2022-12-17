Girl Scouts announce water resource patch

HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) will be sharing Pennsylvania American Water’s “We Keep Water Flowing” patch program with girls across its 30-county footprint.
GSHPA received a $10,000 grant from Pennsylvania American Water to encourage girls to expand their knowledge about water resources and their impact on the environment. “We Keep Water Flowing” is designed to inspire Girl Scouts to learn more about water sources in their community, strive to protect those water sources, and explore careers in the water industry.
Participants will be able to work through the program individually and choose activities that meet their interests and available resources. The program will align with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) to achieve the following goals:
ª Discover: Seek opportunities to learn about the wide world of water.
• Connect: Collaborate with others to expand water knowledge.
• Take Action: Do something to help protect water sources.
“Our ‘We Keep Water Flowing’ patch program will help Girl Scouts connect real world water processes and issues to their daily lives by encouraging girls to participate in activities such as touring their local water treatment plant, hiking along a river or stream, and meeting and learning from women who work in the water utility business. All of the activities are designed to teach young people where their water comes from and the importance of water in their lives,” said Marcus Kohl, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Pennsylvania American Water.
“We are so excited for this partnership with Pennsylvania American Water to bring more environmental education to our Girl Scouts. This patch program is so much more than a collection of fun water activities – it’s an opportunity for children, parents, and community members to learn how our actions have a direct impact on one of our most important resources,” said Lutricia Eberly, GSHPA Chief Membership Officer.
The “We Keep Water Flowing” patch program will run for two years. GSHPA anticipates officially launching the program in January.
