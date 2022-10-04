District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — Andrew Aurand, 25, of White Deer Pike, New Columbia, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), disregard flashing red signal, careless driving and obedience to traffic control device.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:48 a.m. April 29 along Mahoning Street, west of South Front Street, Milton.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Aurand failed to stop at a red light. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .220%.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), exceed maximum speed limit and obedience to traffic control devices have been filed against Alicia Torruella-Echevarri, 25, of Packer Street, Sunbury, as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:34 a.m. Aug. 13 along Route 147, south of the Montandon exit, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The charges were filed after troopers said they clocked a vehicle driven by Torruella-Echevarri traveling at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .186%
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Derek Auman, 32, of Paradise Road, Watsontown, has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:01 a.m. Sept. 3 at 4195 Paradise Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
The charges were filed after Auman allegedly stole four trail cams, an SD card and a folding chair from land leased by Jonathan Fidler. Auman then allegedly burned the items in a fire pit.
State Police at Milton DUI
TURBOTVILLE — Linwood Knight, 44, of Montgomery, has been charged with driving under the influence, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 11:09 p.m. Sept. 10 at Route 54 and Main Street, Turbotville.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:06 p.m. Sept. 29 along Interstate 80, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Donald Holbrook, 58, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, struck a 2020 Stoughton Trailers vehicle which was parked on the shoulder of the roadway, with three reflective triangles behind it.
Holbrook was giving a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft by deception
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Jeremy Null, 44, of Mifflinburg, was charged after troopers said he received a check for $3,773, to construct a deck for Lisa McManus, 55, of Milton. However, the work was never completed.
The incident was reported Sept. 23 at 118 Quarry Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Simple trespass
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Central Builders Supply Co. reported three women and one man entering onto its property without permission.
The incident occurred at 5:31 a.m. Sept. 25 at 1550 Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Winfield boy was not injured in a crash which occurred at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 along App Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by the boy lost control on a curve, struck a gravel embankment and rolled onto its roof. The boy was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:55 p.m. Sept. 30 along Elimsport Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Frederick Lewis, 70, of Watsontown, attempted to cross Elimsport Road from Sheetz and was struck by a 2019 Ford F350 driven by Todd Murray, 57, of Montgomery.
Lewis was cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, while Murray was cited with obedience to traffic control devices.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Megan R. Clayon, 37, Fort Hood, Texas to Andrew J. Smith, 36, Lewisburg
• Noah A. Rivera, 22, Danville to Carole A. Imgrund, 22, Danville
• Jose Avandia Mendez, 42, Williamsport to Melissa Jose Fina Sulbarab Priolo, 42, Venezuela
• Kelsey N. Ensinger,33, Lewisburg to Jiles B. Keister, 38, Sunbury
• Trudy M. Diehl-Laidacker, 42, West Milton to David R. Gaul, 47,West Milton
• Paula S. Cooper, 55, Lewisbrug to William W. Keen, 59, Lewisburg
• Levi D. Hauger, 22, Lewisburg to Kiana J. Wenrick, 19, Penns Creek
Divorces
• Hope S. Bogus and Christopher N. Bogus, married 1 year
• Jessica L. Nunemaker and Jeremiah L. Nunemaker, married 17 years
Deed transfers
• Fredrick A. Ressler to FMGG LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Anna K. Brown, Anna K.Koch, to John E. Koch Sr., Stanley J. Koch, David L. Koch, James A. Koch, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Amanda S. Gomez executrix,Terry E. Mitchell estate to Chris A. Clayton, Brenda L. Lilley, property in White Deer Township, $55,000
• Kimberly A. Kemberling to Patricia Ann Bonner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Jeffery J. Adams, Amanda L. Adams to Christopher I. Cummings, Kelly J. Baldwin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Aaron J. Dziadosz, LarenK. Dziadosz to Laren K. Dziadosz, property in Union Township, $50,000
• Family Flesch Revocable trust, Jean L. H. Flesch trustee, Joseph E. Flesch trustee, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
•Daniel R. Martin, Edna J. Martin to Dwight Orndorf, Diane Orndorf, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Margaret C. Aikey to Scott A. Stahl Jr., Lindsey M. Stahl, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Linda D. Napp Estate, Linda D. Bedosky Estate, Richard A. Bedosky Executor, Jseph V. Bedosky Jr. Executor, Christopher G. Bedosky Executor, Richard A. Bedosky, to Christopher G. Bedosky, property in Union Township, $1
• John W. Scullin to Stacy J. White, Gary L. Hoffa, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Vincent Otuszewski, Rebecca L. Otuszewski to Jenny Dauberman, Fran Dauberman, property in White Deer Township, $1
• William P. Herald, Sharon C. Herald to SRS Holdings LLC, property in Lewisburg Borouh, $1
• Scott A. Fisher to Kylie S. Aikey, Tyler J. Aikey, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Catherman Family revocable trust, Joy H. Catherman Trustee to Robert J. Magyar, Kaitlyn Magyar, property in Lewis/West Buffalo Townships, $1
• Walnut Buildings L.L.C., Timothy N. Turner, Vito Mazzamuto, Filippo Mazzamuto, Lewisburg Borough, to Lewisburg Borough, Walnut Buildings L.C.C., Timothy N. Turner, Filippo Mazzamuto, right-of-way in Lewisburg, $1
• Timothy A. Zimmerman, Ella H. Zimmerman, Ella H. Hoover to Timothy A. Zimmerman, Rose E. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Michael P. Fullam, Karen S. Fullam to Bear With Us L.L.C. property in Hartley Township, $1
•Michael P. Fullam, Karen S. Fullam to Fly Away L.L.C, property in Hartley Township, $1
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius, Alison Kwai Sin Young Flickinger to Matthew S. Flickinger, property in Mifflinburg, $1
