NORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of Joseph Priestley House (FJPH) announced the reopening of the Joseph Priestley House Museum is planned for Saturday, May 1.
The museum will offer a new exhibit on historic maps in the library. Joseph Priestley was a product of the Enlightenment and its principles of rationality, liberality, science, and humanitarianism. Priestley became interested in history and its documentation. His library and laboratory were probably the best in the country at the time.
Priestley was a scholar and teacher throughout his life. “Maps of every country known and not a foot of land his own” — A. L. Barbauld. This quote describes a 40-year-old Joseph Priestley who had covered his study walls with maps.
Six of these maps at the Joseph Priestley House Museum show accurate continents thanks to explorers such as Captain James Cook, but have few details of their unexplored interiors.
The Joseph Priestley House will be open Saturdays during the month of May and begin opening both Saturdays and Sundays in June. Tour times are 1, 2, and 3 p.m. and reservations are required. Visit www.joseph-priestley-house.org to register for a tour. All reservations will be confirmed.
All tour participants will be required to wear masks and appropriate social distancing will be maintained. Adjustments may be be made to certain parts of the tour.
The Priestley House Museum is under the auspices of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and follows the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines allowing its historic museums to open initially on a limited basis.
The Friends of Joseph Priestley House (FJPH) preserves the cultural resources of the Joseph Priestley House and Joseph Priestley’s contributions creating a dynamic setting for the education and enjoyment of all members of the community.
The Priestley House is a National Historic Landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as a National Historic Chemical Landmark designated by the American Chemical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.