HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) recently welcomed newly elected board members-at-large to the organization.
New board members-at-large are:
• Amy Beamer Murray, Harrisburg, is the chief operating officer and partner at Pavone Marketing Group.
• Sara Anne Boddery, Gettysburg, is a global managing director at the software company Blackbaud.
• Kate Dieffenbach Firestine, Lancaster, is the Senior Vice President, Health at the global communications firm Edelman.
• Betsy Keefer, York, is a community volunteer whose 40-year career with the Girl Scouts included multiple CEO roles for various councils including Penn Laurel Council in York.
• Dawn Kirchner-King, Wrightsville, is the senior vice president and global chief information officer of Armstrong Building Products.
• Mary Pochobradsky, Lititz, is the CEO of Pochobradsky Enterprises, LLC.
Beamer Murray, Boddery, Dieffenbach Firestine, Keefer, Kirchner-King and Pochobradsky join the following GSHPA board members-at-large:
• Elizabeth Dilullo Brown, Lewisburg, is the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Little League International and serves on the GSHPA Strategic Planning and Executive Committees.
• Tena Maurer, Hegins, is the associate vice president for Human Resources at Bloomsburg University.
• Renee Mattei Montgomery, Elizabethtown, is an attorney at Eckert Seamans.
• Daren Russ, Harrisburg, is a director at Giant Foods.
• Daniel Sheaffer Jr., Halifax, is the corporate purchasing manager with Mountain Ridge Metals.
• Gina Suydam, Tunkhannock, is the president and CEO of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.
• Deborah Vereen, New Cumberland, is founder of the Vereen Group.
• Ami Zumkhawala-Cook, Camp Hill, is the senior director of Healthcare for the Northridge Consulting Group.
Current GSHPA board officers include:
• Adrienne Vicari, board chair, of Enola, the Financial Services Practice Area Leader for Herbert, Rowland and Grubic Inc.
• Jayne Huston, board vice chair, of Hummelstown, is a business coach and vice president of ThistleSea Business Development.
• Alison Bernhardt, board secretary, of Mount Joy, is the senior vice president, strategic financial operations for Select Medical.
• Barbara Green, board treasurer, of Leighton, recently retired from her role as president of Blue Mountain Ski Resort.
