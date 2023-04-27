Museum displaying 'voodoo lily'

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society is playing host to a most unusual visitor — an exotic “voodoo lily.”
Amorphophallus Konjac is a large Asian plant, also known as the devil’s tongue, the elephant-foot yam, Konjac, or konnyaku. The plant is a member of the philodendron family. The corm, or tuber, produces a single flower in the late winter or early spring. A sturdy stalk bears a large, brownish-purple to maroon spathe, which can be as large as three feet in diameter surrounding a purple or mottled floral spike.
