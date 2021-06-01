LEWISBURG — June 15 is the deadline for qualified Lewisburg Area High School graduates attending two-year, four-year or graduate schools to apply for Lewisburg Alumni Association scholarships.
Awards will be made in July. Notification will be given to all applicants of the selection of award winners.
The criteria and the application for the scholarship can be found on the
LAHS Alumni Association website, www.lahsalumni.com.
Donations to the scholarship fund are tax deductible when contributions are made payable to the LAHS Foundation.
