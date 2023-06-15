State police seeking crash witnesses

KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking anyone who may have witnessed a three-vehicle crash which resulted in a Middleburg motorcycle rider sustaining suspected serious injuries.
The crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. June 13 at North Derr and William Penn drives, Kelly Township, Union County, as Ricky Boonie, 63, of Middleburg, was riding a 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan in the right, southbound, lane. Troopers said the motorcycle changed lanes and struck a 20078 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Dean Dressler, 66, of Port Royal. The motorcycle then lost control and slid into the driver’s side of a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer driven by Gyneeka Morgan, 38, of Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.