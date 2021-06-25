LAURELTON — The Snyder County Pullers will run the Summer Shootout Tractor and Truck Pulls at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the Union County West End Fairground, 1111 Route 235 Laurelton. Admission is $10, with children under 12 admitted at no charge.
Classes include 12,000 Enhanced Farm, 10,500 Hot Stock, 8,000 2.6 Smooth Bore, 10,000 Open Tractor and 8,000 Limited Pro 3.0 Diesel. There will also be competition for 8,500 Light Pro/9,500 Super Farm and 8,000 "Run What Ya Brung" (RWYB) vehicles.
