WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting the "culture of coffee and coffee tasting" at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10 in the museum Community Room.
The event will feature coffee as brewed by the Backhouse Cafe and Tea House. The Backhouse is across the street from the museum and is owned and operated by June and Ron Wright. Pastries produced by the Backhouse will also be available.
The lecture continues a series of fourteen lectures, combining the Thursday morning Coffee Hours with Sunday afternoon Society Programs. The entire schedule is not yet in place, but will focus on demonstrations.
The programs are free and open to the public, however, social distancing is enforced and the use of face masks is suggested unless the participant is fully vaccinated.
Call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org for updates on programming.
