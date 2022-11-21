MILTON — Wielding golden sledge hammers, students and faculty alike kickstarted the renovation of James F. Baugher Elementary School Monday morning by smashing the interior walls of one of the classrooms to be renovated as part of the multi-million-dollar project.
"It's been a long time coming," said Baugher Elementary School Principal David Slater. "A lot of planning of the operation went into this project. We have the support of our community, and our board members have spent countless hours to make sure this thing would become a reality. We have board members who are very passionate about this project and the children in this building. We want to make it a safe environment. The building is as old as I am, so everything needs some refurbishing to make it look like a better place. That's happening now, I'm really excited about it."
A plan six years in the making, parts of the elementary school will be renovated, with the project to be completed by the 2024-2025 school year.
"The project is designed to be completed by the summer of '24, ultimately being complete by that school year," said Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart. "That's the goal, you know we understand that there's always implications when it comes to projects."
"We started probably about six years ago by doing a feasibility study and looking at it in conjunction with the stadium project that was just completed," said Slater. "Now it's our turn to fix up one of the oldest buildings in the district."
Project renovations will primarily involve changes inside the elementary school. Bickhart and Slater said the renovations includes changes in pods A, B, C and D, with two to three additional rooms added in each pod, adding in office space and updating the stage area. A canopy will be added outside of the school, along with a new playground and some other exterior changes.
The demolition ceremony involved participants wearing hard hats and wielding golden hammers. One at a time, each person was allowed to take a couple swings at the wall in an attempt to break it down. The wall in question was part of Pod A.
"This pod will be totally renovated right now and then we will move to the next pod," said Bickhart. "So (the school is) going to be worked on for the next two years."
Students at Baugher Elementary, who were the top PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) earners, were the only student privileged to be able to partake in the demolition. The newest Baugher Elementary teacher Ryan Emery, who has been at the school for three months, was included in the demolition, along with Mary DeLong, who is the longest tenured teacher and has been with the school for 41 years. Baugher administrators Seth Deck and Slater, Milton Area School District School Board member Lindsay Kessler and Bickhart also took a swing at the wall.
The projected cost of the renovation is believed to be budgeted at under $18 million at the moment, with plans to reduce the cost further.
SitelogIQ is the district's construction management firm..
"They're the management piece of it all," said Bickhart. "It's a lot of different subcontractors that will come in to do that. They are a construction management team that will organize the project for us as we move through."
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.