MILTON — Wielding golden sledge hammers, students and faculty alike kickstarted the renovation of James F. Baugher Elementary School Monday morning by smashing the interior walls of one of the classrooms to be renovated as part of the multi-million-dollar project.

"It's been a long time coming," said Baugher Elementary School Principal David Slater. "A lot of planning of the operation went into this project. We have the support of our community, and our board members have spent countless hours to make sure this thing would become a reality. We have board members who are very passionate about this project and the children in this building. We want to make it a safe environment. The building is as old as I am, so everything needs some refurbishing to make it look like a better place. That's happening now, I'm really excited about it." 

