WATSONTOWN — Multiple colors will light the night skies in Watsontown on New Year's Eve.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said council during a Monday work session approved holding a New Year's Eve fireworks display. The borough canceled its annual July 4 fireworks display due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We paid a $4,000 deposit (for a fireworks display) in January," Jarrett explained. "Of that $4,000, $2,000 went to pay for an insurance policy that cannot be refunded. The insurance goes to May."
In light of the fact that the $2,000 cannot be refunded, Jarrett said council opted to have a New Year's Eve fireworks display.
The time of the display and additional details will be determined.
"Council is thinking earlier in the evening (for the display)," Jarrett said. "It gets dark earlier on New Year's Eve."
Council also approved trick-or-treat hours, to be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in Watsontown.
Two resignations from the planning commission were accepted, from Chuck Clements and Chris Myers. Council approved appointing Bud Rutherford and Rick Wolfe to fill those positions.
Jarrett also noted that the farmer's market, held in the Watsontown Memorial Park, will continue each Saturday morning as long as the vendors wish to participate.
He said one vendor has run out of produce, and it will be up to the others to decide when it becomes too cold to continue for the year.
In its first year, Jarrett classified the market as a success.
"It went really well," he said. "This year, there was not a whole lot of other stuff going on... Some weeks we'd have 20 to 25 vendors, other weeks we had 12 or 13."
Jarrett expects the market to continue in 2021, although it may not start until June.
"It was a good thing this year," he said, of the market. "We did get a commitment from a couple of farmers who will come next year."
