WATSONTOWN — The vibrant history of Watsontown’s banking industry comes to life in a display set up through the holidays.
The history of the industry will be showcased through December at the Watsontown Historical Association headquarters, located at 200 Main St.
The display will debut during the fourth annual Whet Your Whistle with Wassail in Watsontown event, being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, in conjunction with the community’s tree lighting ceremony. Wassail punch will be served throughout the evening.
The association will also be open 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Diana Johnson, a volunteer with the association and 30-year employee of the banking industry, said items have been donated or loaned to the association showcasing banks which have operated in Watsontown and surrounding communities.
“The banking industry was a huge part of Watsontown,” she said.
Because of that, and the historical association’s efforts to purchase the former Santander Bank building on Main Street, Johnson said the organization felt it was appropriate to focus its holiday display on the industry.
The association has been in negotiations with Watsontown to purchase the former Santander building, which is currently owned by the borough.
Among the items which are part of the display is a replica of what’s now the First National Bank, as it appeared when built in 1915.
Jim Robison, president of the association, said the bank building constructed in 1915 is still being used today. The building replaced one which had been used from 1880 to 1915.
Johnson said the replica was crafted by former branch manager Doug Hagerman and incorporated into a float the bank entered in the 2017 sesquicentennial parade.
“(Hagerman) put a lot of time and effort into it,” Johnson said, of the replica. “He spent a lot of hours working on it, weeks on it. He would spend a couple of hours each night.”
She said he utilized old photos to craft the replica. Those photos have been incorporated into the display, along with many other photos from the area.
The display also features an old check canceling machine, an antique coin dispenser, a cashiers check book from 1876 and an original stockholders ledger from the former Watsontown National Bank.
Among the association’s most recent acquisitions, Johnson pointed to two miniature, metal pony car replicas.
“Those are banks that were handed out in the 1960s,” Johnson said, of the cars.
She said they were handed out by the former Farmers National Bank, with the two recently being donated to the association by a local family.
Johnson said banks have always been a cornerstone of the community.
“When anybody needed anything, that was the place to go, whether it was for a new home (loan), a car (loan),” she said. “Today, the banking industry has changed drastically.”
In addition to offering loans, Johnson said banks are now focused on electronic services and credit cards. With technology, she said the industry is constantly evolving.
Anyone with items they’d like to loan or donate to the association to be included in the display can call 570-538-17777.
