BLOOMSBURG — Two Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students — Ahmed Hayat of Effort, and Helena Berg of Benton — have been accepted to the Abigail Geisinger Premedical Clinical Experiences Program.
This five-week, 30-hour per week program, running July 11 through August 12, exposes students to the clinical environment at Geisinger through observation in five areas of medicine, which may include but are not limited to: emergency medicine, surgery, trauma surgery, family medicine, and internal medicine (hospitalist).
