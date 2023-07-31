Brewing instructor speaks in California

Timothy L. Yarrington

 Cindy Meixel

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Brewing and Fermentation Science instructor Timothy L. Yarrington spoke at Homebrew Con, the nation’s largest annual gathering of brewing and fermentation enthusiasts, held recently in San Diego.

Yarrington’s educational session was titled “Managing Bitterness While Pursuing Significant Flavor and Aroma From Hot-Side Hop Additions.” The talk aimed to improve home brewers’ understanding of hot-side hopping dynamics and offered strategies for achieving desired outcomes in flavor and aroma intensity.

