Union County District Attorney Retiring.

Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson will be retiring at the end of 2023.

 Jim Diehl The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — Union County's lead prosecutor is retiring when his term ends at the end of 2023.

"Seven terms is enough and it's time to have a younger person run for the position," said District Attorney D. Peter Johnson, who has served in the position for 28 years.

