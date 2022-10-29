LEWISBURG — Union County's lead prosecutor is retiring when his term ends at the end of 2023.
"Seven terms is enough and it's time to have a younger person run for the position," said District Attorney D. Peter Johnson, who has served in the position for 28 years.
Originally from Erie, Johnson, a paraplegic, says he applied for jobs in the Erie area. However, his disability may have prevented him from getting a job near his hometown.
In 1984, Johnson began his career with Union-Snyder County Court of Common Pleas Judge James F. McClure Jr. as a law clerk, to get some legal experience under his belt.
"I put my name in one day and had an interview the next," said Johnson.
He fell in love with the area and decided to stay.
In 1986, he received an associate position with Attorney Peter Matson of Lewisburg. While working with Matson, Johnson served a three-day stint as Union County's public defender.
A dispute between Johnson and the Union County commissioners about salary and responsibilities prompted him to change his mind, and he chose not to work as a public defender.
In 1988, Johnson opened up a private practice with Matson, forming the partnership of Matson and Johnson.
In April 1991, an assistant district attorney position opened up under then District Attorney Graham Showalter.
"I did it because I was unsatisfied with my private practice," Johnson said. "I fell in love with the job."
In 1995, Showalter announced he was not going to run for the district attorney's position, which was a part-time position at the time.
Johnson threw his hat into the ring, running against Attorney Andrew Lyons. Johnson said he only won by about 150 votes.
In 1997, Johnson said he decided he had too much to do in the D.A.'s office, and conflicts with his private practice pushed him to go to work as Union County's District Attorney full-time.
"Thankfully, in 2006, the state made the district attorney's position a full-time job," said Johnson.
In the 2007 election, Lyons again ran against Johnson in the spring primary and was declared the winner. Following an official recount, it was determined that Lyons won the republican nod while Johnson won the Democratic nomination.
Johnson, a Republican, went on to mount a campaign and won the November election on the Democratic ballot.
Since 2007, Johnson has run unopposed and now has determined to step aside.
On looking back over the years, Johnson said there have been several cases that stood out to him in his memory. One child sexual assault case in particular that has stuck with him.
"It's difficult to have a 5- or 6-year-old go through the criminal process after having had so much trauma from the incident to begin with," said Johnson.
In the particular case Johnson, said the child gave powerful testimony against the suspect which resulted in a guilty verdict. Following the trial, the little girl ran back into the courtroom and hugged him in gratitude.
"There's not a lot of that, usually a case is finished and you move on," Johnson
He said things that stick with him are the murder cases, the crime scenes and photos of crime scenes and autopsies.
One of his first trials was a felony rape case where a woman was raped and left for dead on Seventh Street in Lewisburg. The man was found guilty and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.
Johnson said he has a lot of faith in the jury system, even when a jury comes back with a decision that's not what he wanted.
After the "sting," Johnson said, "I see that it's an acceptable result."
Johnson feels in only two cases he prosecuted "the jury just missed it."
Only three of his trials have ended in mistrials.
Johnson is gratified by the long-term relationships he's formed with the people in his office, the judicial system, police officers he works with with, and the victims and witnesses who are part of cases.
Johnson estimates he's tried more than 10,000 cases over the past 28 years.
He's served six years on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Procedural and Rules Committee, with three of them as the chair of the committee. He served as the president of the Pennsylvania District Attorney's Association from 2014 to 2015.
His retirement plans have not yet been decided.
"Honestly I have not found a peak interest into what I'm going to do after I retire," said Johnson. "I may find myself coming back to this office to help out."
He'd like to find a way to let the stress of the job go. Decisions he makes can impact the lives of individuals on both sides of a case.
"It's something I can't take lightly," Johnson said, adding that he'd like to be able to wake up in the morning having a full night's rest, instead of waking up in the middle of the night concerned about the next days of work.
He offered thanks to his wife, Paula, for her constant support of him. He would like to thank his staff, and his Assistant District Attorneys Martin Wilson and Jeffery Crossland.
He also offered thanks the people of Union County for electing, and trusting him with the job which he loves.
"It's been a hell of a ride," said Johnson.
While the decision of who will replace him will be left up to the voters next year, Johnson said he'd like to bring in Attorney Brian Kerstetter of Lewisburg as an assistant district attorney.
"He is the person I would like to hand the torch to," Johnson said.
