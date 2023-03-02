LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre invites singers, actors and actresses of all ages and experience levels to fill the roles in its June production of "The Sound of Music."
Auditions for children and teenagers will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 18 and 25. Auditions for all other roles will be held 1 to 3 p.m. March 18, 19 and 25. Auditions will take place at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
This production is being directed by Pennye Padgett, who has choreographed prior productions at RiverStage and directed many musical theatre productions over her career.
Those auditioning will be asked to read selections from the script, and should bring a calendar to indicate any scheduling conflicts in the March through June timeframe. Those auditioning should also be prepared to sing a song from "The Sound of Music." Sheet music is available at www.riverstagetheatre.org/auditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.