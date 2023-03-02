LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre invites singers, actors and actresses of all ages and experience levels to fill the roles in its June production of "The Sound of Music."

Auditions for children and teenagers will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 18 and 25. Auditions for all other roles will be held 1 to 3 p.m. March 18, 19 and 25. Auditions will take place at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.