LEWISBURG — Users of the Lewisburg section of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) recently found themselves literally stepping over Limestone Run.

A collection of conduits sprang up about one week ago to route creek water over the BVRT and around a nearby sewer line repair project. The lines carrying the water from Limestone Run were covered and brightly painted so that trail users could just step over them.

