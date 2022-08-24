LEWISBURG — Users of the Lewisburg section of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) recently found themselves literally stepping over Limestone Run.
A collection of conduits sprang up about one week ago to route creek water over the BVRT and around a nearby sewer line repair project. The lines carrying the water from Limestone Run were covered and brightly painted so that trail users could just step over them.
Fairchild Brothers Inc. crew members have also been there, monitoring what’s going on and fixing things as needed. There are also powered pump units to see, and a big hole where a sewer line repair is being made.
The diversion of the creek is all part of a repair to a section of sewer line, said Todd Oberdorf, Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority (LAJSA) manager. It is not unlike the stream diversion set up last year for the Hufnagle Park stream bank project.
“There was about a 15-foot section of existing pipe that had sunk about 6 inches,” explained Oberdorf about the repair. “It just collapsed.”
The pipe, made of cement, was part of a line which went to the system’s main pumping station. The repair area can be seen to the south side of the BVRT.
“It’s pretty important,” said Oberdorf from the bridge over a muddy portion of Limestone Run.”It handles everything west of here.”
If things go well, Oberdorf said the new pipe will be in the ground by midweek. He noted the pipe is also required to be encased in concrete.
“I’ve probably got a week of cleanup,” Oberdorf added. “It is going to take as long as the project.”
Oberdorf said the project, estimated to cost about $155,000, chewed up most of the LAJSA money set aside for such projects.
Rainfall on Sunday also set the project back a day, Oberdorf said, as the 1.5-inch rainfall was too much for the pumps to handle. Water came through the project area but by Tuesday afternoon things were under control again.
Oberdorf is confident in the expertise of his people and does not expect the job to take too much longer.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
