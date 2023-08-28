LEWISBURG — Scott Meinke, Bucknell University professor of Political Science, will present “Young Americans Really Do Care About Politics: The Surprising Story of Youth Voter Turnout” during a League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Forum to be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
Meinke’s research and teaching interest areas include U.S. Congress and legislative politics, judicial politics and the American presidency. He published a new book in 2023 with Cambridge University Press, "The Origins and Consequences of Congressional Party Election Agendas."
