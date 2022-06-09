Vehicles leave Wilkes-Barre packed with supplies for Ukraine

WILKES-BARRE — City employees worked alongside local Ukrainian immigrants and other volunteers earlier this week, packing hundreds of boxes of supplies into rental vans at Hollenback Fire Station.
Ivan Doboni, a Plains Township resident who came to the United States from Western Ukraine 22 years ago, drove one of the vans full of N95 respirator masks — 17,000 of them — to New Jersey for shipment to the war-torn Eastern European country.
Doboni said he has good friends who own a shipping company in New Jersey and agreed to give a 50% discount on the shipment, which could take about three weeks to arrive in Poland.
From there, it will be sent across the Polish/Ukrainian border to a fire department and sent to the front lines of the conflict, he said.
The city council approved a request from Mayor George Brown to donate the masks to Ukraine about 10 days ago.
“They’re just dust masks … they’re not for COVID-19,” Brown said. “They can be used when you go into a building that was damaged or bombed and it protects by not breathing the dust.”
The masks don’t protect against COVID-19 because they have a respirator valve, so first responders can’t use them, Fire Chief Jay Delaney said.
The 3M masks sell at a retail price of $30.13 for a box of 10, according to the manufacturer’s website. Monday’s shipment is worth more than $50,000 and was the second round of equipment the city has donated to Ukraine.
The council in April authorized Brown to donate firefighting equipment, including 13 self-contained breathing apparatuses, 60 air cylinders, three sets of fire turnout gear and 12 fire helmets.
Brown and Doboni met about two months ago at a vigil on Public Square in support of Ukraine.
“Hundreds of people were there. I went over to pay my respects and show my support and I met Ivan, and Ivan shared with me his family story of being in Ukraine,” Brown said. “We made an appointment, he came to my office and I said, ‘Ivan, what do you need? What does Ukraine need?’ And he said, ‘Everything. Just about everything.’”
Brown talked with Delaney, and they determined they could donate the out-of-date firefighting equipment, which could no longer be used in the United States. The equipment filled a truck that Doboni drove to New Jersey; it was flown directly to Ukraine.
“So, that was a month ago. And we looked at what else did we have here to help out and we saw these masks that we have that we can’t use, and they were free. So, I called Ivan up. He arranged to have a truck here today,” Brown said.
“This time, as you can see, they’re going to have to go a little bit further and they’ll get it to the Ukraine within a week or two, at the most three weeks. Then they’ll be able to disperse it to the firemen, people that are actually going into the buildings. So, this is going to save lives, thank God,” Brown said.
Doboni said the masks will help keep rescuers “healthy” as they work in buildings that have been bombed.
“They killed over 300 kids. They killed old people, they killed young people,” Doboni said of Russian soldiers. “They’re bombing charity house, hospital, everything.”
Doboni expressed his thanks to everyone from President Joe Biden and members of Congress to state and municipal officials across the nation, noting Brown, Delaney and members of the city council.
“Thank you so much for the help, all people in the United States. The situation is very bad,” Doboni said.
“Next, I said thank you so much for United States open doors for the refugees, for the kids, for the old people. They open door, they come here, they give them food, they give them house, they give them everything that is possible,” Doboni said. “God bless you. God bless all people. God bless America.”
