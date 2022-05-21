HARRISBURG — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg, a provider of human trafficking prevention services in Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) have announced partnership to raise awareness of human trafficking and the services available for survivors.
The YWCA Greater Harrisburg launched its anti-human trafficking project, PAATH15, in 2014 and provides services, education, outreach, training, and technical assistance across 13 counties along the Route 15 corridor, a hot spot for trafficking.
In collaboration with the YWCA, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will continue its anti-human trafficking campaign along the 550 miles of the turnpike, promoting roadway and service plazas signage that educates the public on human trafficking, messaging how to seek help, and training PTC employees on the signs and indicators of trafficking.
