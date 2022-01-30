LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings throughout March.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Free Bone Density Screen: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry St., Williamsport. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Diabetes Wellness Fair: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 29, at The Miller Center.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Sunbury YMCA, includes a blood sugar screening; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at The Miller Center, includes a blood sugar screening; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Milton YMCA, includes a blood sugar screening; 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
