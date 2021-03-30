LEWISBURG — "Tortured Borders: Songs of Immigration" will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, online by Dr. Annie Janeiro Randall.
Sponsored by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning, the program will look at songs created by immigrants from Mexico and Central American countries that document their own experiences in their own voices.
Janeiro Randall, a professor of Music (Musicology) at Bucknell University and former co-editor of the Music/Culture series at Wesleyan University Press, served as Vice President of the International Association for the Study of Popular Music – U.S. branch.
She has published on 18th-century German melodrama, Puccini’s operas, women in music, American protest music and 1960s British pop. She has also been a research fellow at Columbia University's Italian Academy for Advanced Studies in America.
The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning offers special sessions providing opportunities for members and friends to explore new topics with distinguished presenters. BILL membership is not required to attend these programs. All that is needed is an internet connection and a computer, laptop, or smartphone.
This program is free and open to the public. A link to the Zoom program and instructions will be emailed to you, but each participant must register no later than noon Wednesday, April 21, in one of three ways.
Registration can be completed online at https://forms.gle/Lf4y37NQgp6Jd42x9, by calling 570-522-0105 and leaving a message with your name and email address, or by emailing Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.