WILLIAMSPORT — Less than a year ago, pregnant women faced a difficult decision of whether or not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Dr. Natasha Alligood-Percoco, of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Susquehanna, admitted patients were choosing between a brand new disease and a brand new vaccine at the time. She also recalled pregnant women were not included in the initial trials of vaccines.
However, pregnant women who were leery of COVID-19 vaccines may rest easier in view of the facts.
“What has changed since them is that we now have the data,” Alligood-Percoco said. “Over 200,000 women in the United States have received (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccines against COVID-19 and we have not seen any demonstrated safety concerns for mom or baby.”
There also are apparent bonuses for women who are breast feeding.
“This is a hot area of research now,” Alligood-Percoco said. “We also know that the vaccine creates antibodies that have been shown to cross the placenta to baby, so that babies are born with some immunity in the midst of this pandemic.”
Antibodies may also be transmitted via breast milk.
Alligood-Percoco said there is still about a 20% rate of vaccination among pregnant women but it seemed like the tide was turning. If a person has family member who hesitates to get vaccinated, the Williamsport-based physician recommended suggesting the hesitant person contact their doctor.
“This is our first pandemic in over 100 years,” Alligood-Percoco observed. “What has really changed since 1918 is the availability of information at our fingertips. You can go online, you can go to social media and there is a wealth of information but it is not always accurate.”
Alligood-Percoco also recommended pregnant women refer to the websites of the leading governing bodies of the field, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM). Helpful information was easily accessible and constantly being updated through the governing bodies of the field.
